CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles closed a major road in Clarksville and left an officer injured on Thursday morning. According to Clarksville Police, three vehicles crashed on Fort Campbell Blvd. at Lady Marion Drive around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. There are injuries being reported but the status of these injuries is unknown. One of the people injured in the crash was a CPD officer but they are considered minor.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO