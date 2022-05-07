ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Dean at Marion County middle school arrested for sexually assaulting minor, deputies say

WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, Fla. — In Marion County, a dean at Lake Weir Middle School is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Deputies arrested 40-year-old Henry Anderson on Thursday afternoon....

www.wesh.com

