San Diego, CA

Duke Dumont Added to DAY MVS XL 2022 Lineup

By Gustavo Cristobal
edmidentity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFNGRS CRSSD just announced that house maestro Duke Dumont has been added to the lineup for the upcoming edition of DAY MVS XL. FNGRS CRSSD is going all in this year with their second edition of DAY MVS XL. Set to take place this summer on August 6-7, the festival is...

Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
The Guardian

Bold Ventures by Charlotte van den Broeck review – architects of their own demise

Late afternoon, Friday 27 January 1922. The sky unzipped and snow began to fall in Washington DC. It came down steadily all night and right through the next day, shrouding the city. Trains were evacuated, cars abandoned in the street. By 8pm on Saturday, 28 inches had fallen. Undaunted, 300 citizens decided to brave the translated streets to see the silent film Get-Rich-Quick Wallingford at Crandall’s Knickerbocker theatre, a picture house so luxurious that the chairs in the orchestra pit were upholstered in silk. The audience howled as Wallingford sat on a tack. A second later the entire roof collapsed under the accumulated weight of snow, coming down in a single slab of stone and steel and crushing the people below. Ninety-eight died and more were mutilated or injured.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

