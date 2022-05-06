One of the Most Epic Playgrounds in Minnesota is Open for Summer
By Carly Ross
Kat Kountry 105
4 days ago
The weather is finally warming up so let's make the most of the warm months we get in Minnesota! I wanted to share with you one of my favorite playgrounds from when I was a kid. And today I still think this is one of the most epic playgrounds in the...
Two brothers from Minnesota were killed by a wrong-way driver in western Michigan last week. Kian Scott and Dwayne Johnson, from Park Rapids, Minnesota, have been identified by family and friends as two of the three people killed in a crash around 10:45 p.m. May 3 while traveling on Highway 131 about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan, or about 50 miles from the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.
There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
If you needed another reason to hang out in Minnesota how about a new proposed $422 million water park being built that could become the biggest indoor water park in the United States. The largest indoor waterpark in the United States right now is at Kalahari Resorts in Round Rock,...
Many times something that your kids will enjoy most likely won't be your cup of tea and something that you want to do isn't something your kids would enjoy. But I've found the happy medium where everyone will have a great time. It's The World's Biggest Bounce House and it's coming to Minnesota not once but twice in the next month!
A man was left heartbroken after he tried to surprise his girlfriend, just to find out she was cheating on him. The guy took to Reddit explaining he and his girlfriend met when they were kids, but rarely got to see each other due to him living in Kentucky and her living 13 hours away in Minnesota.
Just in time for the spring flowers to make their appearance and make that first pass through your lawn and garden, we still have the unwelcome reminder of winter. It's mid-April for cryn-out-loud. Yep, this must be the upper plains. Specifically, North Dakota! They will be the unlucky ones this...
Longtime KSTP anchor and reporter Jessica Miles has announced she'll be leaving the station to spend more time with her family. "After nearly 19 years, I've made the very difficult decision to leave my position here at 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS," she announced during Monday's broadcast. Miles, a mother of three,...
I write many stories about entrepreneurs, business leaders, and billionaires. But very rarely do I see a billionaire say they "want to die broke." However, that is what Sioux Falls billionaire T. Denny Sanford has said. Sanford is worth $3.4 billion and wants to give it all away.
Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials.
In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store.
(credit: Mankato Public Safety)
The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her.
Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots.
(credit: Mankato Public Safety)
Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case.
Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
QC Pizza in south Minneapolis will be closed on Friday after the roof overhang on its front facade crashed to the ground Thursday. Owner Dave Randazzo said on Facebook that work is underway to fix the issue and open again soon at 5501 S. 34th Ave. "Too much Cinco de...
The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
Inver Grove Heights (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in the southern Twin Cities. The crash happened around 6:00 pm Friday in Inver Grove Heights. The State Patrol says 49-year-old Dean Luczynski of St Paul was driving on Highway 3 when the...
BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time.
The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth.
At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted.
As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area.
Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high.
Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
Who says home prices are too high? Not when it comes to these ten properties listed below. Granted none of them are move-in ready, but they cost less than the price of a new midsized sedan. All these properties are single-family homes, not manufactured or condos. Throw a bit of...
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0