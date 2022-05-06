ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

One of the Most Epic Playgrounds in Minnesota is Open for Summer

By Carly Ross
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The weather is finally warming up so let's make the most of the warm months we get in Minnesota! I wanted to share with you one of my favorite playgrounds from when I was a kid. And today I still think this is one of the most epic playgrounds in the...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota brothers killed by wrong-way driver in Michigan

Two brothers from Minnesota were killed by a wrong-way driver in western Michigan last week. Kian Scott and Dwayne Johnson, from Park Rapids, Minnesota, have been identified by family and friends as two of the three people killed in a crash around 10:45 p.m. May 3 while traveling on Highway 131 about 45 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan, or about 50 miles from the eastern shore of Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

World’s Largest Bounce House is Coming to Minnesota this Month

Many times something that your kids will enjoy most likely won't be your cup of tea and something that you want to do isn't something your kids would enjoy. But I've found the happy medium where everyone will have a great time. It's The World's Biggest Bounce House and it's coming to Minnesota not once but twice in the next month!
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, MN
Bloomington, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#The Most Epic Playgrounds#Twitter
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Victims of 'boating tragedy' on Big Marine Lake in Minnesota identified

Two men who died after being thrown from a boat on Big Marine Lake on Friday night have been identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. The bodies of Richard T. Gannon, 45, of Centerville, and 55-year-old Tony R. Boyce, of Hugo, were recovered from the lake in rural Scandia over the weekend, with one body found Friday night and the other Saturday afternoon.
HUGO, MN
Power 96

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KIMT

Law enforcement looking for a missing woman in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A search is underway for a missing woman in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, was last seen by her family on April 25 in Mankato. An investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety found Chuol was then seen at the Casey’s gas station in Eagle Lake around 8:45 pm on April 25.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities: Missing Mankato Woman Spotted In Eagle Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing 30-year-old Mankato woman has been spotted in Eagle Lake, according to Mankato officials. In an update Tuesday, Mankato Public Safety officials said missing person Nyawuor James Chuol was captured in surveillance video from a Casey’s gas station along Highway 14, which is within 10 miles east of Mankato. Investigators say the woman took a cab or rideshare to the store. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The images were taken at 8:45 p.m. on April 25, which is nearly two hours after Chuol’s family reported last seeing her. Chuol is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) Investigators say Chuol has had no contact with family, and her phone appears to be turned off. No foul play is suspected in this case. Ground searches for her continued Tuesday, including the use of a drone and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to call Mankato Public Safety at 507-387-8744.
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Luke Bryan's show at a Minnesota farm sells out fast

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour has sold out its general admission tickets in two of the six locations since they went on sale – with one of them being a stop in Eyota, Minnesota. Those who didn't get a chance to snag a ticket for the Sept. 24 show at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm may still be able to get tickets at the entrance the day of the show for $80. Parking passes are still available the day of the show as well for $20, according to the country singer's website.
EYOTA, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes in South Metro

Inver Grove Heights (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in the southern Twin Cities. The crash happened around 6:00 pm Friday in Inver Grove Heights. The State Patrol says 49-year-old Dean Luczynski of St Paul was driving on Highway 3 when the...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homes In Northwestern Wisconsin Briefly Evacuated Due To Large Grass Fire

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — A large grass fire in northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday led to homes being evacuated for a short time. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office says the fire, which burned between Swiss Lake Township and Webb Lake Township, has since been contained. The fire raged in an area roughly 65 miles south of Duluth. At the request of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff’s office says it issued evacuation notices for some homes in the area while crews battles the flames. The evacuation order has since been lifted. As of Saturday evening, crews were still working to put out hot spots. Residents were asked to avoid the area. Earlier in the day, Wisconsin officials issued fire warnings for several counties in the state, saying that dry conditions, high winds and low humidity made the risk of wildfires particularly high. Across the Mississippi River, grass fires also burned in Minnesota. One fire scorched more than 80 acres in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine.
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy