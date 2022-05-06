THP trooper hit, killed in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The family of an Orange Mound man is preparing for a painful goodbye months after his disappearance. Friday night was very emotional for the family of Steven Taylor. As the balloons rose, the hearts of Taylor’s family continued to sink as reality set in. “I wake up everyday and have to remind myself […]
A missing person report has been filed for a Mississippi woman who was last seen at a Vicksburg motel on May 1. The Vicksburg Police Department took the missing person report for Amber Graves on Wednesday, after a family member reported her missing. According to police reports, the family member...
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A 19-year-old woman was indicted Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player Galen Young, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced. Investigators said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021 as Miracle Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greteva Frierson, who was gunned down Friday morning during an apparent act of domestic violence, was the goddaughter of slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright. Read the original story here. It is a bad dream Deborah Marion just can not seem to wake from. “It’s like 12 years ago all over again,” Marion […]
INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office arrested four Indian Mound daycare workers after children were allegedly given Melatonin. On March 25, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office received reports of staffers at Mimi’s Daycare, located at 373 Peachers Lane, receiving Melatonin without their parents’ consent.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An Oktibbeha County wreck involving an ATV left one child dead, two other children injured, and a 44-year-old man behind bars. According to a news release from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal wreck happened Saturday evening, April 23, on Williams Road. There, deputies...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested for shooting one person after a woman facilitated a hit out at a North Memphis apartment complex, police said. Memphis police say on April 21 a man was shot at an apartment complex on Decatur Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Dollar General employee was charged Friday after police say she stole thousands of dollars from the store’s register. Police say on April 14, the manager at the Dollar General on Hwy 51 N in Covington reported a theft surrounding a former employee. The investigation revealed that 25-year-old Andrea Thompson loaded a […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and brought back to Lafayette County. Investigators said Sisk sexually […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee was killed during an accident at the FedEx Ground facility in Olive Branch Sunday morning. Police responded at the facility located on 7480 Nail Road around 5 a.m. where they located a unresponsive man caught in between a conveyor belt and a conveyor belt motor. Officers said the conveyor folded […]
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday. Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
