A Wichita Falls woman is now in police custody after getting into a dispute with her cousin over $18. Last Thursday night around 9:20 PM, Wichita Falls police responded to a call at the Double S Apartments located on Burkburnett Road. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they witnessed a group of people arguing with each other. One of the officers spoke with 20-year-old LaDasha McDowell, and her cousin who lived at the apartment complex. McDowell stated that her cousin let her borrow $18. McDowell’s cousin told the officer, that she never paid the $18 back.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO