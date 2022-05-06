MACS Freshman Honored For Original Poem

MEXICO – ?A Mexico High School freshman’s writing has been selected for a prestigious publication that will be housed in the Library House of Congress in the nation’s capital. Luke Lemke, who is in ninth grade at Mexico Academy and Central School District and also a...
HANNIBAL, NY – A science lesson for Fairley Elementary second-graders recently wrapped up with a taste test as students sampled a variety of popcorn. The agriculture lesson, courtesy of 4-H science educator Jolene Zaia, showed the students how corn is planted, how it is used and how it can be modified. Students had the opportunity to see the various parts of a popcorn kernel and how they are all essential in making the kernel “pop.”
PHOENIX, NY – Students at Emerson J. Dillon Middle School in Phoenix got to work on their geography skills while interacting with learners from other countries around the world recently. Mr. Matthew Wieczorek’s class worked with the other students, who were on via Zoom in other continents, to ask...
OSWEGO – Oswego Music Hall has The Hook Songwriter Series, with John McConnell and Cam Caruso directing on Friday, May 13. Jess Novak, Emalee Herrington and Angela Russell will share the stage beginning at 7:30 PM; doors opening at 7:00 PM. 3 Songwriters. 1 Stage. 1 Love. Jess Novak...
OSWEGO – The contest is FREE and open to any playwright who is 18 years or older and resides or attends college in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, or Oswego. All plays must be based on original concepts (no adaptions or verse plays), unpublished and otherwise unproduced.
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego students working with computer science faculty member Qing Zhang are bringing the community’s maritime heritage to life at the H. Lee White Marine Museum in Oswego. The museum, at the north end of West First Street surrounded on three sides by Lake Ontario and...
FULTON – Art students from G. Ray Bodley recently submitted entries to the 2022 Memorial Day Salute Poster Contest. The contest is a yearly program sponsored by the Fulton Kiwanis, Fulton Lions, Fulton Noon Rotary and Fulton Sunrise Rotary clubs. The 2022 theme “Honoring Their Service: Forever Grateful, Forever Proud” is highlighted in each poster. Memorial Day Salute will be held from Friday May 27 through Sunday May 28. Art teachers Jackie Tyler and Meredith Williams advised the students.
FILTON – The Oswego Community Youth Orchestra will have its spring concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, at the Fulton Alliance Church, Fulton. The church is located at 1044 NY-48. Cheryl Rogers will conduct. The concert is free; however, donations will be accepted. Donors can become members...
