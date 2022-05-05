Governor Mills, Senator King & Representative Pingree Announce $50 Million Homeowner Assistance Program to Help Maine People Hardest Hit by Pandemic Pay Their Mortgage, Utilities, Other Home Expenses

According to a new report, many New Yorkers are making a great escape from the Empire State. MoneyWise released data that says residents of New York State are leaving in greater numbers than new people are moving into the state. I love New York and I enjoy living here. I've lived in many other places across the United States, but NY is in my top 3 places to live. I especially enjoyed living in Manhattan to go to college (but the way my budget was set up at the time, I had to eventually leave). With that said, I can think of quite a few reasons people would want to move away from New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO