Maine State

Governor Mills, Senator King & Representative Pingree Announce $50 Million Homeowner Assistance Program to Help Maine People Hardest Hit by Pandemic Pay Their Mortgage, Utilities, Other Home Expenses

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Janet Mills, U.S. Senator Angus King, and Representative Chellie Pingree announced today a $50 million Homeowner Assistance Fund through the Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection to provide direct relief to Maine homeowners at risk of losing their homes because of hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The national program,...

New York State Is Among The Top 5 States People Are Moving Away From

According to a new report, many New Yorkers are making a great escape from the Empire State. MoneyWise released data that says residents of New York State are leaving in greater numbers than new people are moving into the state. I love New York and I enjoy living here. I've lived in many other places across the United States, but NY is in my top 3 places to live. I especially enjoyed living in Manhattan to go to college (but the way my budget was set up at the time, I had to eventually leave). With that said, I can think of quite a few reasons people would want to move away from New York.
U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Restaurants and other businesses that have survived more than two years of COVID-19 restrictions could see an infusion of federal dollars in the coming months, as long as U.S. lawmakers reach final agreement on a multibillion-dollar package. The U.S. House has approved a bill with $42 billion for restaurants and $13 billion for a hard-hit […] The post U.S. lawmakers look for path ahead on billions in restaurant, small business aid appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Inside Atlantic County Condo Going For Nearly $7 Million

For $6,999,000 you can land the condo of your dreams, with breathtaking ocean views, in Longport on Absecon Island, according to its Zillow listing. This fully-furnishings condominium is only three years old and features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms.and a luxurious outdoor shower. There's a gym with a full sauna and...
