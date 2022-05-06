ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Alert Carolina – UNC at Chapel Hill: Adverse Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 6 at 2:40PM EDT until May 6 at 3:30PM EDT by NWS Raleigh NC

unc.edu
 2 days ago

The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a. Southwestern Orange County in central North Carolina…. Central Chatham County in...

alertcarolina.unc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
County
Orange County, NC
City
Goldston, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Siler City, NC
City
Pittsboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Bynum, NC
County
Chatham County, NC
UPI News

Preseason tropical system may brew off Southeast coast

The same storm set on bringing days of rain to portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region during Mother's Day weekend eventually could transform into the first named tropical depression or named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, AccuWeather forecasters say. The system in question is still days...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Thunderstorm#Seaforth Boat Dock
WRAL News

WEATHER PHOTOS: Golfball-sized hail, downed trees, wall of clouds as severe weather shakes Triangle

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269389/62759666-aecb-e508-80c4-3f3a074fd219-DMID1-5usltem3y-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269390/62759666-aecb-e508-80c4-8fb4ae888bff-DMID1-5uslnmajk-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269417/62759bf5-184a-3eaa-5444-fb7f4ef5a5be-DMID1-5uslw37dh-28x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/06/20269343/damage-DMID1-5uslgoyai-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269174/62757d86-2d12-239c-eef2-77c3b24a338c-DMID1-5uslbmkh3-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269203/6275803d-627a-8828-c734-fbe12b275017-DMID1-5uskpua00-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269246/627585e6-8838-462a-c540-84479aec17b8-DMID1-5uskyh6jy-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269425/62759c20-18d3-bfd0-4248-d5623ad15fcc-DMID1-5uslwckw5-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269311/62758f5d-41be-019e-4f10-d71ff234c370-DMID1-5uslcw8ul-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269258/627587f4-8838-462a-0512-39145f26eae1-DMID1-5usl1lo98-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/presentation/v3/images/content/icons/ad_thumb.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/06/20269219/62758261-6355-1e69-c8e2-8af265b830f6-DMID1-5uskt43in-33x45.jpg. Image not...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News4Jax.com

Storms warnings expire

Severe thunderstorm warnings have expired. The National Weather Service issued at severe thunderstorm warning for Clay County through 11 p.m., and Putnam and St. Johns counties through 11:15 p.m. Bradford County was canceled. Update 9:50 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Bradford and Clay counties...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy