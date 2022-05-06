ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock Joked About Will Smith's Oscar Slap With Dave Chappelle & Called Him 'Soft'

By Cata Balzano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
Chris Rock finally went in on Will Smith for the Oscars slap Thursday, during a "secret" comedy show alongside Dave Chappelle.

The show took place at the Comedy Store in L.A., where Chapelle addressed the attack he faced earlier this week during a performance, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Chappelle was reportedly added to the show last minute, and he had Chris Rock join him partway through to talk about their respective on-stage incidents.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute! I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair," Chapelle said to Rock.

“I got smacked by the softest [expletive] that ever rapped," Rock said, referring to Smith.

Chappelle also described how he tried to convince the Los Angeles police to let him to enter the room where his alleged attacker was being held.

“I needed to talk to him,” explained Chappelle. He also said that the suspect was "mentally ill."

Isaiah Lee, 23, has been charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and committing an act that delays an event or interferes with the performer in connection with the Chappelle incident, CBS News reports.

The suspect's brother did tell Rolling Stone recently that Lee is dealing with mental illness.

Rock was also at the Hollywood Bowl for the attack on Chappelle earlier in this week, and he jumped on the mic shortly after it happened.

"Was that Will Smith?" he asked.

The comedian hasn't said much about Smith until this point.

