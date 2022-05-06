Johnny Depp Once Lived In This Austin Apartment & This Is What It’s Like Now

In the early 90s, a well-known actor named Johnny Depp lived in an Austin apartment that sat high above 6th street.

Overlooking the growing hub of the city's nightlife at the time, the top floor of the building housed the actor while he was filming the coming-of-age drama, What's Eating Gilbert Grape? and for some time after that.

As a lot of Austin celebrity stories go, music plays a part in their extended stay. It was definitely that way for Johnny who stayed at 412 East 6th Street to pursue his band "P".

"During that time and afterward he lived in the apartment upstairs from where the Museum of the Weird is now," co-owner Steve Busti once told Theme Park Insider. "While here he formed a band [...] they played several shows, as well as at the 1993 Austin Music Awards."

It's not known when the movie star moved out, but he's definitely not living there now.

What's inside the building now, you're probably wondering? Well, in 2007 Lucky Lizard Gift Shop, which is a curio shop occupying the downstairs apartment, opened up the kooky, novelty destination that's famously known as Museum of the Weird.

Through the twisted hallways behind the shop, you will discover a far-out world of the strange, the kind of creepy, and the just plain weird — like wax monster statues and other oddities.

The very apartment the Pirates of the Caribbean star lived in is actually a part of the museum, but it now has a giant King Kong replica in it. You'll find it at the top of a spiral staircase.

While you can't actually sit on his bed, you'll be able to tell your friends you've entered Johnny Depp's bedroom.