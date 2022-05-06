ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Johnny Depp Once Lived In This Austin Apartment & This Is What It’s Like Now

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPZqJ_0fVWeIuT00

In the early 90s, a well-known actor named Johnny Depp lived in an Austin apartment that sat high above 6th street.

Overlooking the growing hub of the city's nightlife at the time, the top floor of the building housed the actor while he was filming the coming-of-age drama, What's Eating Gilbert Grape? and for some time after that.

As a lot of Austin celebrity stories go, music plays a part in their extended stay. It was definitely that way for Johnny who stayed at 412 East 6th Street to pursue his band "P".

"During that time and afterward he lived in the apartment upstairs from where the Museum of the Weird is now," co-owner Steve Busti once told Theme Park Insider. "While here he formed a band [...] they played several shows, as well as at the 1993 Austin Music Awards."

It's not known when the movie star moved out, but he's definitely not living there now.

What's inside the building now, you're probably wondering? Well, in 2007 Lucky Lizard Gift Shop, which is a curio shop occupying the downstairs apartment, opened up the kooky, novelty destination that's famously known as Museum of the Weird.

Through the twisted hallways behind the shop, you will discover a far-out world of the strange, the kind of creepy, and the just plain weird — like wax monster statues and other oddities.

The very apartment the Pirates of the Caribbean star lived in is actually a part of the museum, but it now has a giant King Kong replica in it. You'll find it at the top of a spiral staircase.

While you can't actually sit on his bed, you'll be able to tell your friends you've entered Johnny Depp's bedroom.

Comments / 12

Related
OK! Magazine

James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him

James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Actor#The Museum Of The Weird#Theme Park Insider#Lucky Lizard Gift Shop
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Amber Heard Will Reportedly Barely Appear In Aquaman 2; Netizens Want Emilia Clarke To Replace Jason Momoa's Leading Lady Instead Of Reducing Mera's Screen Time

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial for his defamation lawsuit against the latter is still ongoing. Amid their legal battle, there are reports that Heard will have less screen time in Aquaman 2, prompting fans to urge Warner Bros. to just replace her with Emilia Clarke because Mera is a significant character in the comic book.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Bodyguard Testifies That ‘I Could Hear Amber Screaming’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Malcolm Connolly testified that he could hear many arguments between the 58-year-old actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard during their relationship, as he answered questions in the defamation trial on Thursday April 28. Malcolm said that he could see the 36-year-old actress’s demeanor change very quickly during their relationship. “I could see Amber wanted to wear the pants in the relationship,” he said. “If something wasn’t quite right, Amber could get a bit frosty at the drop of a hat.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy