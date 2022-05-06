Images show officers putting out fire in Sikeston

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of South Benton in Cape Girardeau on Saturday evening after 6:30 p.m. When crews first arrived, the fire was heavily involved on front side of house. At that point, mainly the porch was on fire,...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
The teen driver killed in a crash Wednesday night on Highway 42 in Miller County was Baily Luttrell, a student and athlete at the School of the Osage, the district superintendent said Friday morning.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people have been arrested and charged with wanton endangerment after deputies discovered traces of methamphetamine and marijuana in the bodies of children under their care. According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found methamphetamine and marijuana while conducting an arrest warrant at a...
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told News 19 the night before Vicky helped the inmate escape – using a false claim that he had mental health appointment at the courthouse – she stayed in a hotel near Florence Boulevard.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Central City, Kentucky woman was arrested Saturday night, May 7 after detectives searched her vehicle and hotel room. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a tip from the Ballard County Sheriff’s deputy that a woman was allegedly selling methamphetamine.
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis Thursday evening. He was shot in the head at about 11:30 p.m. on Fair and Farlin Avenues next to Fairground Park. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. It is unknown at this time what led up to the […]
SIU-C scientist Dr. Brent Pease shares how the public can help with a new community research project called "Sounds of Nature". Sikeston R-6 Schools announced that the Board of Education has selected a new superintendent for the district. Advance, Mo. man found guilty of multiple burglaries. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Kentucky State Police Searching For Escaped Hopkins County InmateKentucky State Police. Madisonville, KY. (May 8, 2022) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 2 are searching for an inmate who escaped while on a work program through the Hopkins County Detention Center.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four people died and three juveniles were critically injured in a crash Friday night in St. Louis, police said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the border of the Central West End and Vandeventer neighborhoods. Three women and one man who were traveling in...
Drug trafficking investigation at hospital parking lot leads to arrest of Central City woman. The McCracken County Sheriff's office said they arrested a Central City woman at a Paducah hospital parking lot on a drug trafficking charge. Southern Illinois Made Expo announcement Tuesday. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Illinois State...
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A 16-year-old boy was flown to a St. Louis hospital Sunday night after crashing his dirt bike. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 7:45 p.m. on County Road U-5, three miles north of Current View in Ripley County. According to the...
A summer time chore turned tragic Monday evening when a grandfather accidently struck his 4-year-old grandson with a riding mower in Rosewood Heights.
According to Rosewood Heights Fire Chief Corey Williams, Rosewood Heights firefighters received the call at 6:30 p.m. Monday and found the victim and mower in the valley of a property on Brookwood Drive.
