INDIANAPOLIS — When Butler University was established in 1855, its founder envisioned higher education being accessible to all, including Black people and women. At the time, it was a radical idea. That vision was put to the test in 1922, when the school's first Black sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho, was founded. Now, 100 years later, Sigma Gamma Rho's legacy lives on in Indianapolis and around the world.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO