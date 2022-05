Port Arthur police are looking for a man, who broke into a resident’s home and tested out their lawnmower before attempting to steal it. KFDM is reporting that last month a man broke into someone’s home, and mowed the resident’s lawn without their consent. On Friday, April 1st, shortly before 8 PM, Port Arthur police received a call from a resident who reported that an unknown person was on their property and mowing their lawn. Once officers arrived on the scene, the man started running away while dragging the lawnmower with him. He eventually ditched the lawnmower in a back alley in order to evade arrest. Unfortunately, law enforcement was unable to apprehend the suspect.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO