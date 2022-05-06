ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Visit Anaheim | 5/6/22

KTNV
 2 days ago

Lifestyle Expert & The Go To Girlfriend, Sadie Murray, joins us to talk about her...

www.ktnv.com

ComicBook

Disney Park Announces Permanent Closure of Classic Ride

One of the most iconic Disney theme park rides will be permanently shut down at Tokyo Disneyland. The Oriental Land Company, which operates Tokyo Disneyland, has announced that Space Mountain will permanently close as part of a planned renovation of that park's Tomorrowland. Space Mountain will be replaced by an "entirely new" version of the ride, which will retain its original indoor roller coaster concept, but will feature more immersive special effects and enhanced performances. Space Mountain will close in 2024 and the new ride will open sometime in 2027. A single piece of concept art showing off the new Space Mountain can be seen below:
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fox News

Tennessee family visiting Disney World says Apple AirTag was used to track them

A Tennessee family is claiming that an Apple AirTag was used to track them during their time at Walt Disney World. Jennifer Gaston told FOX 35 Orlando that the family was headed back to their car on the monorail when they made the AirTag discovery, getting a notification saying that the owner of an AirTag device had been tracking them. The Gaston family was visiting from Tennessee, according to WKRN-TV.
TENNESSEE STATE
Long Beach Tribune

17-year-old Anaheim boy arrested on suspicion of shooting a bystander at Cinco de Mayo fair

Anaheim, California – Authorities have launched an investigation into the death of a bystander who ended up being fatally shot at the annual Cinco de Mayo fair in Anaheim. Police said a brawl broke out at the fair on the north side of La Palma Park shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday, and that it was mostly involving children. According to authorities, a handgun was pulled during the altercation and shots were fired. The cause of the altercation was not disclosed by the authorities.
ANAHEIM, CA
Fortune

The war between Disney and Florida keeps escalating. Here are 5 key turning points in the battle

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Florida legislation formally known “Parental Rights in Education”— “Don’t Say Gay” by its many detractors—has trapped the Walt Disney Company in a web of controversy since early March. Though Disney and CEO Bob Chapek initially refused to comment on the legislation, the company now publicly opposes it—a position that now, two months later, is spurring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider revoking special privileges that the company has enjoyed for over half a century.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Mickey Mouse may have the last laugh

Mickey Mouse may have the last laugh in the ongoing rivalry between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. DeSantis’ attempt to punish Disney executives for speaking out against House Bill 1557 by dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District that allows Disney World to self-govern its Florida theme parks could backfire, leaving the state with Disney World’s estimated $2 billion in bond debt.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney Catches Housekeepers Stealing From Guests, Salt & Straw Opens at Disney Springs, Florida Senate Votes to Dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, and More: Daily Recap (4/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s $225 Million Malibu Estate Has a Cliffside Elevator to the Beach

Click here to read the full article. Malibu real estate prices have been booming in recent years, but this hilltop home is sure to break sale records for both Malibu and the state of California. The $225 million oceanside estate is being sold by former Disney executive Michael Eisner, who served as CEO of Walt Disney Co. from 1984 to 2005. He and his wife, Jane, purchased their first parcel of land here in the mid-1990s and have been adding adjacent lots since then. In total, the estate comprises five parcels of land and was gradually constructed over decades until it...
MALIBU, CA
Deadline

Space Mountain Set To Close In 2024 At One Disney Park, Be Replaced By “Entirely New” Version Of Ride

Click here to read the full article. One of Disneyland’s most iconic rides, Space Mountain, is getting a major overhaul at one of the company’s popular parks. The attraction at Tokyo Disneyland Park will close in 2024 and reopen in 2027 after the renovation. The park’s Tomorrowland will also get an all-new plaza. The total cost of the makeover is expected to be about $436 million. The news was announced by Oriental Land Co., Ltd., which owns and operates the Tokyo park. Walt Disney Imagineering Producer Kathleen Davis said of the revamp, “It’s not only a whole new ride experience, but the...
LIFESTYLE
Cinema Blend

Space Mountain Is Permanently Closing In One Of Disney's Parks, But It's Not All Bad News

Disney Parks attractions come and go, leaving indelible memories or horrendous infamy in the wake of such departures. Some long for the days when The Timekeeper was still running at the Magic Kingdom, while others would like to keep celebrating that Stitch’s Great Escape is no more. However, there are some rides that no one would ever expect to close, with the iconic Space Mountain being one such candidate for the honors.
TRAVEL

