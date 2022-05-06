ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The best floor fans for your home that reviewers love

By carolin lehmann
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Summer is right around the corner, and so are sweltering temperatures. Instead of sweating through another hot summer or...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The $7 Renter-Friendly Find That Instantly Created Extra Storage Space In My Kitchen — Without Any Drilling

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Keeping my small kitchen neat and organized seems like a never-ending journey. Just when I think I’ve made space for everything, something else pops up that needs a home. And yes, that’s even after scaling back my mug collection. Fortunately, not all hope was lost. In the time I’ve been renting my apartment, I’ve learned a few tricks to maximize the storage space in my kitchen, from adding a rack to my freezer to moving my spices to their very own container. However, the room still wasn’t conquered. I’m a huge fan of Command products and happened to have a few leftovers that I wasn’t sure what to do with. One of these products, the Command Caddy, saved the day in a way I hadn’t expected.
HOME & GARDEN
domino

A $120 IKEA Malm Hack That Requires Little to No Upholstery Knowledge

The $100 aluminum platform bed frames that you’ll find all over Amazon solve a common problem: They keep your mattress off the floor. That’s the reason Liz Mundle had originally purchased one for her and her boyfriend’s bedroom in their Brooklyn apartment. But the cheap and semi-chunky find also created an issue: It took away precious, potential storage space. “We had a couple of under-the-bed boxes, but you could see stuff poking out on either side,” she says.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Air Purifiers#Cool Air#Reviewer#Cbs Essentials#Dyson Honeywell And#Black Decker
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
PopSugar

The Best Ways to Remove Hair From Your Upper Lip

For the past couple of years, lipstick — and all lip care, for that matter — may have been taken a backseat while everything was covered by a mask. But now there's more opportunity to show our smiles, and the entire lower half of our faces for that matter. So you may be taking a second glance at your upper lip — it may have gotten a little fuzzy while you were putting beauty appointments on the back-burner.
HAIR CARE
People

The Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks for All-Day Wear

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color. $26.00. Sephora. In the ever-elusive hunt for makeup that stays all day,...
MAKEUP
KRQE News 13

Best full-coverage concealer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When your inner beauty radiates, it needs no help from cosmetics to make you feel beautiful. Sometimes, though, blemishes and under-eye circles could use a little assistance, especially when you want to look your best for an important meeting or event. If this happens, a full-coverage concealer can help.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
30Seconds

One-Pan Tuscan Chicken Recipe Is an Amazing 30-Minute Dinner

The creamy, rich sauce in this chicken recipe begs to be sopped up with bread or drizzled over pasta or rice. One taste is all you'll need to know this easy Tuscan chicken recipe will be a family favorite. Because this recipe uses boneless chicken breasts, it's on the table...
RECIPES
Refinery29

The Pink Concealer Hack Is Odd But It Eliminated My Dark Circles

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Whether you have a TikTok account or not, it's nigh on impossible to avoid the smart concealer hacks dreamed up by the app's beauty lovers. There's the speedy natural face lift (which sculpts and elevates cheekbones and eyes) and the more bizarre trends, like drawing on a pair of concealer glasses to minimise discolouration (don't knock it 'til you've tried it). This month there's another trick going viral and it promises to minimise dark circles better than any makeup product you might've already tried.
MAKEUP
CBS News

CBS News

453K+
Followers
53K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy