Washington State

National Memorial Day Parade Returns to District This Year

By Deirdre Paine
thedcpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashingtonians and visitors to the city will be able to enjoy the National Memorial Day Parade in-person this year on Monday, May 30, following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The announcement came from...

Washingtonian.com

1000 South Capitol Sets the New Gold Standard for Luxury Apartments

1000 South Capitol redefines sophistication and comfort as the real estate titan’s first residential property in Washington, D.C. Lerner is thrilled to get in on the ground floor of this up and coming neighborhood at the center of the ballpark district, just a short walk away from National Park, Shopping centers and local restaurants in the area. The newly designed 244-unit 300,000 square-foot high-rise, complete with high-end finishing’s and breathtaking views of the Washington Capitol and downtown D.C., represents the very best in luxury apartments that Washington has to offer. From first-class amenities to catered concierge services and custom-tailored events, the upscale rental building is igniting lots of buzz and excitement in the Navy Yard.
WASHINGTON, DC
travelnoire.com

The Best Cheap Eats Of Washington, DC

Let’s not forget how beautiful our nation’s capital can be. From the White House to the legendary Smithsonian Museum as well as their beautiful waterfront attractions like The National Harbor, DC has plenty to offer visitors from all ages and backgrounds. Let us share with you some of the best places to get a bite in between all the sites in town, here’s the top ten best cheap eats of Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
Smithonian

Learning About the Past to Take Care of the Future

Recently, the Anacostia Community Museum launched an online exhibition, “We Shall Not Be Moved: Stories of Struggle from Barry Farm-Hillsdale,” inspired by a book I authored, Barry Farm-Hillsdale in Anacostia: A Historic African American Community. Through a series of maps, historical photographs, and oral history excerpts, visitors can investigate what happened to this longstanding neighborhood that formed with assistance from the Freedmen’s Bureau right after the Civil War in 1867. This once-thriving African American community in Washington, D.C., had essentially disappeared by the 1970s, just one hundred years later.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Job Fair Helps Afghan Refugees Reach for Better Livelihoods in DC Area

On Saturday, a job fair for immigrants from Afghanistan in the D.C. area took place at Tysons Corner Center in Virginia. Job seekers, like 21-year-old Mohammad Fasih Yaqoobi, had the chance to meet with more than 30 employers hiring for roles at all skill levels. In Yaqoobi’s case, the fair...
TYSONS, VA
DCist

Incensed By Ticket Prices, D.C. Activists Plan Competing Concert To Pharrell’s Something In The Water

D.C. residents were understandably excited when megaproducer Pharrell Williams announced that he would be bringing some “happiness” to the District on Juneteenth by relocating Something in the Water, his major Virginia Beach music festival, to Independence Avenue. But the feeling soon faded for some once they saw the ticket prices, and now local activists are planning a competing music festival and protest at Freedom Plaza in hopes that more Washingtonians can attend — and afford — to celebrate the holiday.
