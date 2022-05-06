ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State defensive end Mitchell Melton lost for the year once again

By Phil Harrison
 4 days ago
For the second-straight year, Ohio State defensive end Mitchell Melton has been lost for the year to an injury. Head coach Ryan Day confirmed that Melton tore his ACL in the spring game when he met with the media on Friday.

“He’ll be on the road to recovery,” Day told reporters. “I saw him earlier today with his family, and it’s hard when you embrace these injuries because you know it’s gonna be a long road back. And that’s why it’s so important to have Adam Stewart (the team’s physical therapist) still be a part of the program because he’s a big part of their lives and their recovery and their rehab — and he’s the best in the business. So, the good news is we have great resources and these guys are in good hands. The negative is, it’s a long road back to recovery.”

Melton started his career at linebacker, but new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles had moved him to the hybrid/Jack position where he seemed to be making a name for himself. Knowles expressed his disappointment for the third-year player.

“He’s a great kid, and I’m just sad for him,” Knowles said.

Despite the loss, Ohio State does have the personnel to absorb this bit of bad news. Other guys like Kourt Williams, Jack Sawyer, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and freshman Caden Curry are all in the mix and capable of holding down the Jack position.

Melton is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2023 season.

Recruits react to weekend in Norman visiting with the Oklahoma Sooners

It’s recruiting season for Oklahoma Football and over the last couple of weeks since the Sooners’ spring game, the key figures at OU have been out on the road meeting with high schools and building relationships across the country. Beyond recruiting particular kids, Oklahoma is recruiting schools and their coaches to buy into the vision that Brent Venables is putting in place in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
Where does Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class currently rank?

Nebraska Football’s 2023 recruiting class is no longer ranked in the Top 25 according to ESPN. The Huskers are currently sitting with five commitments for the upcoming recruits. Benjamin Bahmer   Tight End   Pierce, NE   3-star Gunnar Gottula   Offensive Line   Lincoln, NE   4-star Dwight Bootle   Defensive Back   Miami, FL   3-star Sam Sledge   Offensive Line   Omaha, NE   3-star William Watson   Quarterback   Springfield, MA   3-star It’s no surprise that Nebraska has fallen out of the top 25 since ESPN last ranked the upcoming classes. With how much time Nebraska has spent in the transfer portal recruiting players like defensive lineman Ochaun Mathis, Devin Drew, and quarterbacks Casey Thompson and...
NEBRASKA STATE
