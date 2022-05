The MSRP for the RX 6950 XT is $1099, slotting it somewhere between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti. Clearly the performance isn't as consistent as the latter, but in the games that suit it the RX 6950 XT is better than the RTX 3080. How much you're willing to put up with its foibles are very much related to the type of game that you're playing and how invested you are in the AMD brand.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 HOURS AGO