Texans are a logical team for Browns QB Baker Mayfield

The Houston Texans may have committed to Davis Mills as their starting signal caller for the 2022 season, but they are still part of an ongoing quarterback controversy.

According to Sam Monson from Pro Football Focus, the Texans remain as a possible team that would make sense for embittered Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The rebuilding project in Houston was in a holding pattern until they traded away Deshaun Watson, but now it has started in earnest. While they have done little to suggest they will upgrade on Davis Mills this season, their personnel moves thus far have been all about chasing high-ceiling players. You could certainly argue that if the Texans were in any way interested in Mayfield he would have been folded into the Watson trade, but they might have preferred to see how things played out with the Browns. His asking price is only going down the longer the situation drags on. Houston is probably more interested should he be cut, but Nick Caserio may be tempted to flip a late round pick just to roll the dice on his potential, particularly if the Browns can be convinced to sweeten the pot in terms of his contract.

Monson also makes the point that the New England Patriots were interested in Mayfield during the 2018 draft process, a fact that the Patriots Wire well-documented. Caserio was the director of player personnel with New England from 2008-2020 and was a part of that process.

The Texans have three other quarterbacks on the roster besides Mills in Jeff Driskel, Kevin Hogan, and Kyle Allen. The Mayfield situation may be one that the Texans monitor throughout the offseason.