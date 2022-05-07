ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

Sport fishing season preparations from Shawano Lake

By Eric Peterson, FOX 11 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHAWANO COUNTY(WLUK) -- More than 1.6 million licenses were sold last year, according to the Department of Natural Resources, making fishing in Wisconsin certainly part of "How WI Live." And across the state, the countdown is underway to the start of inland lake sport fishing season. In what might...

Lifestyle
