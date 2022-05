The Freedom Museum has recently relocated to Old Town Manassas, at the site of an old bookstore. You’ll find displays of the soldiers’ uniforms in the window. Inside, you’ll find models of ships and planes and the uniforms the servicemen and -women wore. This is not just a museum: this is a hallowed hall of heroes who devoted their lives to the cause of freedom.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 20 DAYS AGO