Three-year-old Zoe Surrell of Orlando, Florida was out to dinner with her family recently when she saw Irish step dancers in action. The fearless child didn’t hesitate to jump onto the dance floor to try to imitate the lighter-than-air dancers, so her parents decided to sign her up for step dancing lessons at Finnegan Academy of Irish Dance. Months later, Zoe was ready for her first performance in front of a crowd — and she crushed it!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO