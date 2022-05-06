ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Tesla is covering travel costs for employees seeking abortions outside their home state.

The company said Friday in its 2021 “Impact Report” that it expanded its Safety Net program and health insurance offerings last year to include “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek health care services that are unavailable in their home state.”

The car maker officially moved its corporate headquarters last year from Silicon Valley to Texas, which passed a law banning abortions at roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

It joins the ranks of other major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new abortion restrictions.

Study: 10 cheapest states to buy a home in 2022

The pandemic hasn't been kind to potential home buyers – skyrocketing prices and a lack of inventory have made buying a house impossible for some – but for those willing to move, a new study ranking the cheapest states to buy a home may offer some hope.
