ESCO Technologies (ESE 6.89%) Good day, and welcome to ESCO Technologies second quarter earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. With us today are Vic Richey, chairman and chief executive officer; Chris Tucker, vice president and chief financial officer. And now to present the forward-looking statement, I would now turn the call over to Kate Lowrey, vice president of investor relations.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO