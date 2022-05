WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Hershey Bears season comes to a crushing end in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They fall to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in the extra session of the third and final game 4-3. The Bears use an extra attacker late in the third period, and it payed dividends with a couple of goals from Garrett Pilon and Brett Leason to tie the game up at three and take the game to overtime.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO