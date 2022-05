Feeding yourself takes a back seat to feeding (and burping and changing and soothing) a new baby, leaving mere slivers of time for wolfing down food, let alone for whipping up meals, elaborate or otherwise. Which is why cooking for a new parent is an act of love. Dropping off soup, casseroles, or meatballs—all easy to make in big batches, freeze, and reheat—can help sustain parents in those first few weeks of navigating life with a newborn. (Or if you’re expecting yourself, many of these are easy to make and tuck away in the freezer a month ahead of time.) From savory hand pies to vegan enchiladas, read on for seven recipes that will elicit tears of joy from a new parent in your life.

