Three Police Officers Indicted in Connection With 2020 Dallas George Floyd Protests
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 days ago
Two Dallas police officers, one current and one former, as well as a Garland police officer accused of assaulting demonstrators during George Floyd protests in downtown Dallas in the summer of 2020, were indicted by a Dallas County grand jury Friday. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said the...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Two people are in custody after a shooting outside a Garland house party Saturday night left two teenagers dead and two other people injured, police say. According to the Garland Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive shortly before midnight Sunday. Police...
The driver of the car Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hit last week in Dallas was making an improper turn, according to a Dallas police crash report. The investigator's narrative included in the Dallas police report says the driver of the gray Hyundai Sonata was making a delivery for Door Dash Wednesday evening. He told investigators that while driving southbound on Harry Hines Boulevard he realized he needed to make a left turn onto Wolf Street.
Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting where a woman was shot twice in the groin during an argument at a convenience store overnight Sunday. According to police, officers were notified about the shooting at 1:22 a.m. Monday after a woman showed up at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with two gunshot wounds.
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Camden County, New Jersey, has agreed to pay $10 million to a man who was left paralyzed after an encounter with police.His attorney calls it the largest settlement of any police brutality case in New Jersey history.Xavier Ingram is paralyzed from the neck down.According to his lawsuit, he fell to the ground while being chased by police in 2014. They claimed he had a gun and drugs in his possession.Ingram's attorney says one officer held him down and another stepped on his neck."This was George Floyd's circumstances years before George Floyd," attorney Beth Baldinger said.The county agreed to settle after eight years of litigation led to a mistrial in March because of a hung jury.In a written statement, Camden County said the settlement was strictly a business decision.
An Austin woman is in custody in Garland, accused of stealing an ambulance and leading police on a chase Sunday. Garland Police said officers were called to a hit-and-run crash involving an ambulance on the 400 block of Sonora Road at 4:50 p.m. Officers soon learned the ambulance, which belonged...
Sheriff’s officials are investigating a suspected murder/suicide on Mother’s Day, which involved a mother and her 2-year-old son on Zzyzx Road near Baker.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials identified the deceased as 46-year-old Alma Molina of Las Vegas and her son, Erik Villarreal.
...
The family of a woman jailed in Tarrant County who ended up in a medically induced coma is demanding Sheriff Bill Waybourn resign. A review by his office found jail staff did not commit any crimes against Kelly Masten who suffers from a severe type of epilepsy. There was a...
The hassle of vehicle theft is a growing problem for people in Dallas. Crimes involving the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle are up 29% so far this year with 1,000 more stolen vehicles in 2022 compared to the same time last year. If your car is stolen or recovered...
Comments / 0