Blue Jays-Guardians game postponed by rain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn’t allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2. Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row. Wood lost his previous two starts. He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the fourth with a runner on second after the Rockies scored an unearned run.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO