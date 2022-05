Hopefully all of you filed your taxes. Some of you probably owed, some of you may have received a refund. I know anytime you can get a few bucks that perhaps you were not expecting, it is a good thing and hopefully it can be put too good use. If I am one of the lucky ones who will get this refund from the state, it will help pay off some purchases I made for my apartment when I moved in.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO