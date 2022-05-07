ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman outdoor water restrictions start mid-June

By Admin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOZEMAN – The Bozeman City Commission established permanent outdoor water restrictions on May 3 which take effect mid-June, according to a statement from the City of Bozeman. The ordinance will be in...

Comments / 4

