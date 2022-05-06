ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rangers conduct aerial search for climber on Alaska's Denali

By MARK THIESSEN
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gToI8_0fVVQEES00
Denali Climber Search FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, photo, North America's tallest peak, Denali, is seen from a turnout in Denali State Park, Alaska. National park rangers in Alaska on Friday, May 6, 2022, resumed an aerial search for the year's first registered climber on North America's tallest peak after he didn't check in with a friend. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File) (Becky Bohrer)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — National park rangers in Alaska on Friday resumed an aerial search for the year’s first registered climber on North America’s tallest peak after he didn’t check in with a friend.

Because it’s so early in the climbing season, Matthias Rimml, a 35-year-old professional mountain guide from Tirol, Austria, is alone on the upper part of Denali, a 20,310-foot (6,190-meter) mountain about 240 miles (386 kilometers) north of Anchorage. The climbing season usually runs from May through mid-July.

Other climbers and rangers are camped below the 14,000-foot (4,267-meter) level.

Rimml is not considered overdue compared to his planned return date and food and fuel supply, according to a statement from Denali National Park and Preserve on Thursday.

However, a friend who had been receiving periodic check-ins from Rimml contacted mountaineering rangers Tuesday after not receiving a call for days, the statement said.

Park officials say Rimml was already acclimated to the altitude because of recent climbs. He had planned to climb Denali “alpine style,” or traveling fast with light gear. His goal was to make the summit in five days even though he carried enough fuel and food to last 10 days.

The average Denali expedition is 17 to 21 days for a round trip, with climbers making the summit on day 12 or 13, according to the National Park Service.

Rimml began his climb April 27 from the Kahiltna Glacier base camp at 7,200 feet (2,194 meters), officials said.

His last known call to his friend was on April 30, when he reported he was tired but not in distress.

Rimml reported his location as just below Denali Pass, at 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) elevation on the West Buttress, the most popular route for Denali climbers.

On Wednesday, a pilot and mountaineering ranger in a National Park Service helicopter looked for Rimml. Intermittent clouds didn’t allow a thorough search, but they did not see any signs of him.

They saw his tent at 14,000 feet (4,267 meters) but didn’t observe any recent activity, the statement said. High winds and poor weather prevented the helicopter from landing at the campsite, but the helicopter returned Thursday when weather was better. Rangers confirmed Rimml hadn't returned to the tent.

Clouds prevented the helicopter from flying above 17,200 feet (5,243 meters) on Thursday, but park spokesperson Maureen Gualtieri told The Associated Press a helicopter with two rangers aboard took off Friday morning from Talkeetna, the nearest community, to resume the search.

Weather conditions on the mountain have been cold, which park officials say is normal this time of the year. Daytime highs have been around minus 25 degrees Fahrenheit (-3.89 degrees celsius) with winds at the two base camps registering up to 30 mph (48 kph). Five inches (13 centimeters) of new snow have fallen in the past week on the upper mountain.

On the website for his guide business, Rimml said he always has been close to mountains and nature.

He trained as a carpenter after receiving his high school diploma. In 2015, after he completed military service, Rimml switched to being a freelance ski instructor in Austria and outside Europe.

He became a professional mountain guide in 2015, the fourth generation of his family to do so, his biography states. His specialty is long, technically difficult combined tours.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska#Park Rangers#Climbers#The National Park Service
natureworldnews.com

Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'

Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
COLORADO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Heavy snow delays Yellowstone opening

Due to extremely heavy snow received this week in Yellowstone National Park, the park’s efforts to open interior roads by April 15 has been delayed. Crews are working to clear nearly a foot of snow and remove large drifts from storms on Tuesday, April 12. Although progress has been made, the normal opening schedule will be altered.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

‘Landscape of Fear’: Reintroduction of Wolves Reshaped Yellowstone National Park’s Entire Ecosystem For Better, Even Changing Flow of Rivers

“This very small number of crucial predators,” or Yellowstone National Park‘s gray wolves, “altered the very nature of the land.”. Once abundant from Canada to Mexico, European settlers nearly wiped out North America’s iconic gray wolves completely by the 20th century. All native populations to Yellowstone were eradicated, leaving the national park without wolves for a century. And the land responded.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Bull Elk Takes A Run At Park Ranger’s Vehicle

Lately, park rangers seem to have more problems with the people than the wildlife…. Whether its some drunk person trying to ride a bison or an idiot getting too close a grizzly bear to get a picture for the ‘Gram. I mean, it happens at every national park. But Elk are known to cause a little bit of trouble sometimes, and depending on the time of year, they can get aggressive.
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Forrest Fenn's treasure was found in national park

According to a report from Outside Magazine, Forrest Fenn's infamous chest of treasures, valued at an estimated $2 million, was found in Yellowstone National Park. The discovery of the chest was known, but not where that discovery took place, aside from that it was in Wyoming's Rocky Mountains. The exact...
SCIENCE
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Utah

With the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, Bryce Canyon National Park, the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and more, the only way to describe Utah is to say it is breathtakingly gorgeous. It has a diverse range of natural attractions and year-round leisure opportunities. Utah has such a diverse geographical landscape that you could happily spend weeks traveling the state.
UTAH STATE
Taste of Country

Amazing Video Shows ‘Yellowstone’ Fans the True Natural Splendor of the Dutton Ranch [Watch]

Part of what gives Yellowstone its grand visual scale is the natural beauty of the settings in which it's filmed, and nothing is more important to that than the real-life ranch that substitutes for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch on the hit show. Tucked away on Yellowstone's YouTube page is an amazing, nearly 12-minute-long video that takes viewers on a breathtaking tour of the real-life ranch and the unspoiled areas around it, and it'll make you long for wide open spaces.
TV & VIDEOS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Desperate search for survivors in Cuba hotel blast; 27 dead

HAVANA — (AP) — Relatives of the missing in Cuba’s capital desperately searched Saturday for victims of an explosion at one of Havana's most luxurious hotels that killed at least 27 people. They checked the morgue, hospitals and if unsuccessful, they returned to the partially collapsed Hotel Saratoga, where rescuers used dogs to hunt for survivors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
83K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy