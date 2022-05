Sometime you just need time with friends to relax and unwind. That's what I got to do over the weekend with some friends. This was a well-orchestrated plan by one of my dear friends to surprise another for her birthday which falls on May 5. This plan has been coming together for a few months. I thought I should be well on the mend by the time this weekend popped up and I needed some girl time, badly.

