ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

How to watch MeTV in DC, Maryland and Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Monday, the following changes will be made to MeTV. MeTV will be...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDTV

Homicide suspect arrested in Maryland after chase in West Virginia

Oakland, Md. (WDTV) - A North Carolina man wanted for homicide was arrested in Maryland following a police chase that started in West Virginia. At approximately 11:50 p.m. on Friday, the Maryland State Police were notified by West Virginia police of a vehicle pursuit that was going into Maryland from West Virginia on I-68, according to a release.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metv#Start Tv#Wdme Channel 48 1#Channel 5 3#Metv Com
WSET

A look at tornado impacts in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Each and every year, the United States sees the most tornadoes of any country on Earth. And each year, damage from these storms is estimated in the millions, if not billions, of dollars. Sadly, loss of life occurs each and every year from these violent...
LYNCHBURG, VA
abc27 News

California kingsnake found in Pa. barn

With the weather getting warmer, the wildlife is waking up, and people are bound to see more critters out and about. But what Midstate residents may not expect to see here is a snake from the other side of the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WSET

100-Mile Yard Sale brings miles of deals to Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — You can find just about anything at a yard sale. Just imagine what you can find at a yard sale 100 miles long!. It stretches from Charlottesville to Danville each and every year. And just about anything you can think of is here. "People that...
DANVILLE, VA
Abby Joseph

The 3 Best Things to Do in Maryland

Maryland is a state with plenty to offer tourists. Its location on the East Coast puts it within easy reach of major metropolitan areas like Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. At the same time, its own cities offer a wide range of attractions, from the historical charms of Annapolis to the modern sophistication of Baltimore. And beyond the cities, Maryland's landscapes range from the gently rolling hills of the Piedmont Plateau to the rugged slopes of the Appalachian Mountains. In short, whether you're looking for an urban escape or a nature getaway, Maryland is definitely worth considering as a vacation destination.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Loose Barges Come to a Halt in Potomac River

Two barges are now stopped in the Potomac River after breaking loose this weekend and making their way down choppy waters in West Virginia, according to authorities. First a "construction barge carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment" broke loose on Saturday evening, followed by another barge on Sunday afternoon, Christiana Hanson, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, said.
HARPERS FERRY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy