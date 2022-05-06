Power restored in Grants Pass

MENDOTA (CBS13) — A man driving his usual route through the San Joaquin River for work was stuck in the water and swept downstream, losing his pickup truck, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning a work pickup truck was en route to the Madera side of the San Joaquin River to plant some pistachio trees just outside of Mendota. This employee has successfully driven across the river to reach their farming location in the past. This time, though, he would not be successful. The pickup continued down the bank, gradually being submerged in the river’s deep water. The 29-year-old driver jumped out of the vehicle and was carried downstream. Luckily, he was able to cling to some trees while another employee on the riverside contacted 911. The first firemen on the scene were from Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire. They deployed a rescue boat and were able to save the man at about 8:30 a.m. Due to dangerously high water levels, the pickup could not be dragged out of the river.

MENDOTA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO