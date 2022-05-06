ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Power restored in Grants Pass

By Mike Zacchino
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApproximately 1,400 customers in the Grants Pass lost power during blustery conditions Friday afternoon. The outage lasted for a little...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Post Register

Highway 20/26 closed in Eastern Oregon

ONTARIO, Ore. (CBS2) — Highway 20/26 is closed in Eastern Oregon near the southeast Cairo Junction due to road repairs. The closure is near milepost 262 at the intersection of OR 201, with traffic impacted between Imperial and Gem Avenue. There's a detour in place for local non-commercial traffic.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Business
Grants Pass, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Industry
Local
Oregon Government
KTVL

Deceased Grants Pass man found in the Rogue River

GRANTS PASS — A deceased man was found floating in the Rogue River 9:16 am on Thursday, May 5. Grants Pass Police and Grants Pass Fire Rescue recovered the body of a 63-year-old Grants Pass man at Reinhart Volunteer Park, located just upstream from the pedestrian bridge. "Grants Pass...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Driver survives after crashing into utility pole in Merlin

MERLIN, Ore. -- A driver who crashed into a utility pole in Merlin is alive with non-life threatening injuries. The wire was only a tension support line, resulting in the power staying on throught the area. The crash happened around 2:26 a.m. Saturday, just as Pacific Power was starting to...
MERLIN, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Power#Park Street
KDRV

Son of local Sheriff Deputy brought back home to Southern Oregon

CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- For those who may have witnessed several law enforcement vehicles driving along I-5 from Rogue River to Central Point Friday night thinking there was an immediate concern, that was not the case. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement agencies throughout Jackson County came together...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
CBS Sacramento

Attempted Controlled Burn Escapes From Homeowner In Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews responded to a controlled burn that escaped from a homeowner in Nevada County on Thursday afternoon. The fire is burning north of Rollins Lake, north of Colfax. Cal Fire says it appears that a homeowner was attempting a controlled burn when it escaped. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. About 1 acre burned, Cal Fire says.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Yaak River west of Troy

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 50-year-old man who was kayaking with a group on the Yaak River drowned Sunday after he fell out of his kayak, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. Steven Koning was kayaking with three other men on the Yaak River about 3 to 4 miles...
TROY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KDRV

Red Bluff firestorm firefighter killed by fallen tree Friday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firestorm firefighter Darin Banks of Red Bluff died Friday after being hit by a dead tree that unexpectedly fell, according to Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression Inc. Banks was assigned to a Type II Initial Attack Hand Crew working to prepare an area for prescribed burning in...
RED BLUFF, CA
KTVZ

See how many historic sites in Oregon are at risk of flooding

See how many historic sites in Oregon are at risk of flooding. Rising sea levels. Runoff from rapidly melting snow and ice. Rivers and streams overflowing their banks. As climate change continues to wreak havoc on the environmental norms humans widely take for granted, the frequency and severity of extreme weather has increased on a global scale. Floods, the most common and fatal natural disasters in the U.S., continue to get more destructive. Catastrophic flooding events once thought to occur every 100 years could become annual happenings. And the nation’s floodplains are projected to grow by roughly 45% by the end of the century.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Who is cutting down trees from Oregon's Lost Forest?

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, Ore. - Who is cutting down trees from Oregon's Lost Forest?. The 8,960-acre forest east of Christmas Valley was designated a Research Natural Area in 1972 by the Bureau of Land Management. "The nearest forest is 40 miles away, yet these pines continue to reproduce and have adapted...
CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR
CBS Sacramento

Man Driving Through San Joaquin River Gets Stuck, Swept Downstream

MENDOTA (CBS13) — A man driving his usual route through the San Joaquin River for work was stuck in the water and swept downstream, losing his pickup truck, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning a work pickup truck was en route to the Madera side of the San Joaquin River to plant some pistachio trees just outside of Mendota. This employee has successfully driven across the river to reach their farming location in the past. This time, though, he would not be successful. The pickup continued down the bank, gradually being submerged in the river’s deep water. The 29-year-old driver jumped out of the vehicle and was carried downstream. Luckily, he was able to cling to some trees while another employee on the riverside contacted 911. The first firemen on the scene were from Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire. They deployed a rescue boat and were able to save the man at about 8:30 a.m. Due to dangerously high water levels, the pickup could not be dragged out of the river.
MENDOTA, CA
KDRV

Oregon heat and smoke rules adopted today, take effect June, July

SALEM, Ore. -- Two summer rules to protect Oregon workers from heat and wildfire smoke are in place today to take effect in June and July. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) announced today adoption of the rules. Its heat rule involves access to shade, cool water, cool-down breaks, and heat-illness prevention plans, information and training. Its wildfire smoke rule includes exposure assessments and controls, and training and communication. It says both rules cover initial protective measures for workers who rely on employer-provided housing, such as part of farm operations.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

One dead in Cave Junction head-on collision

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore-- One person is dead according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office after two vehicles collided head on Laurel Road. The Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Michael Gilles St-Onge died after his vehicle crossed into an oncoming traffic lane, leading to a head-on collision. It says he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Laurel Road, which runs along the east side of Cave Junction.
CAVE JUNCTION, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy