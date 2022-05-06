ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Tacodeli

By Adele Hazan
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tacodeli’s breakfast tacos are solid bets. The Jess Special—combining migas, jack cheese, and avocado—is possibly one of the more iconic (and tasty) breakfast...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

La Biznaga #2

What sets La Biznaga #2 apart from the other taquerias nearby is their selection of 16 different fillings. You can customize your taco line-up however you want, with options like chorizo, carne asada, crispy beef intestine, and juicy lengua. Though the tacos are the highlight, they also have larger plates of enchiladas, fajitas, and a steak dinner. Bright, vibrantly colored, and with plenty of tables, it's great for solo diners, couples, and small groups. Plus, they also have Taco Tuesday discounts, which is an easy excuse to try all of their varieties at least once a week.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Taqueria Viva Mexico

Taqueria Viva Mexico is a great casual Mexican spot on Calle Ocho in Little Havana. The small restaurant has a bright blue exterior and colorful paper decorations hanging from the ceiling. The menu is pretty straightforward, with Mexican dishes like sopes, gorditas, and some of Miami's best tacos. Stay away from the more common taco variations like carne asada or al pastor (which are just alright) and instead go for the less common (at least in Miami) versions like oreja, lengua, and tripe, which this place excels at. Viva Mexico works great for a casual meal, but the drinks are also tasty and affordable, so keep it in mind for a fun dinner before a night out.
MIAMI, FL
The Infatuation

Bacolod Chicken Haus

For delicious Filipino homestyle cooking, we head to Bacolod Chicken House in North Park. The restaurant is bright and spacious, with plenty of tables for lunch or dinner with all 15 of your cousins (plus that one you always forget). The Filipino city of Bacolod is known for its chicken...
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Gyuro Ramen

From the light projections of busy city streets, to the clubby playlist, to a giant neon sign of cartoon Godzilla slurping up noodles, Gyuro Ramen seems determined to bring the energy of Japanese nightlife—along with gyukotsu broth—to the West Loop. And because it’s the only place in town serving the creamy, rich beef broth, this casual sit-down spot has become a part of our ramen rotation.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Food Drink#Mexican
The Infatuation

Hahdough

What makes the city’s only German pastry shop special is the attention to detail chef and owner Ha Do puts into her beautiful cakes, pies, and other sweets. Case in point: the Berliner. These seasonal jam and custard-filled donuts are fluffy and light thanks to the sunflower seed oil they’re fried in, and topped with a super fine powdered sugar that gets all over the place (in a delightfully messy way) with every bite. Hahdough has two locations you can order a box of a dozen from—the original takeout window in Hayes Valley, and a larger spot in NoPa. Or just pop into either spot to pick up a few to go.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Infatuation

Bolivar & Lincoln

You can find this small BYOB Venezuelan restaurant at the edge of Lakeview, right before it becomes Wrigley and you're accosted by crazed Cubs fans. Bolivar and Lincoln serves up loaded arepas, with a variety of options like shredded chicken with gouda, NY strip steak, and their take on sausage, egg, and cheese. But our favorite is the Pabellon, which throws sweetness into the mix thanks to caramelized plantains buried underneath a mountain of stewed shredded beef, beans, and cheese. Make sure to ask for extra napkins because spillage is an unavoidable part of the eating process here. This place is small with limited seating, but if you can grab a table with some friends, it’s a great spot to eat and drink before a game.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Alegrias Seafood Chicago

If you’re a fan of shellfish, you should be mad at yourself if you don’t know Veneno De Nayarit. They specialize in Nayarit-style dishes, and with Nayarit being a Mexican state that borders the Pacific Ocean, you can expect a lot of delicious fish and spices in the mix.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Runas Peruvian Cuisine

Runas is a Peruvian restaurant just a block north of Downtown Hollywood. It’s located in a historic building and split between a dark clubstaurant space and an ornate vintage bar that reminds us of a Toulouse Lautrec painting. The food here is some of the best Peruvian food in South Florida. Ceviches and tiraditos are their specialty, and they nail a classic ceviche. But they also make some really unique riffs on the classic, including the ceviche runas, which is infused with smoked ají and torched before arriving at the table. It gives us everything we love about ceviche and pollo a la brasa (AKA Peruvian rotisserie chicken) in one refreshing, spicy bite.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Infatuation

Coalfire

Unlike certain other cities (ahem, New York), Chicago knows how to appreciate pizzas of all kinds. Like Coalfire, whose thin crust pies are crispy and polka-dotted with flavorful char spots, yet have a soft chew and maintain a nice flop in the center. There are a plenty of toppings to choose from, including options like pepperoni, nduja, or a gooey egg, but our favorite is the Honey and Salami: a balanced combination of sweet, savory, and spicy courtesy of sopressata, honey, and calabrian chile. There’s a lot of tables here, so come with your family and even your highly-opinionated New York friends to ease them into the Chicago pizza scene before having them try some deep dish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Nonna Dora’s Pasta Bar

At Nonna Dora’s, there are no dubious claims about bolognese being sourced from a grandma that only exists in a black-and-white stock photo on the wall. Nonna Dora is a real 85-year-old woman who comes into her namesake restaurant to make fresh pasta every morning, after 30-something years of doing the same with her son at the now-closed I Trulli. And we can see why she’d want the credit this time.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

El Huarachito

Sometimes less is more, but not when it comes to chilaquiles at El Huarachito. If you're craving spicy totopos at this Lincoln Heights spot, we strongly encourage going with El Campesino (a.k.a chilaquiles with everything else you could possibly want.) The large plate comes with a serving of red chilaquiles with a smoky, savory salsa roja, queso cotija, and a generous drizzle of crema. The totopos sit next to some fairly tasty breakfast potatoes with bell pepper, two fried eggs, and some very good frijoles that we always want more of.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Udupi Palace

What makes this South Indian vegetarian spot in Little India special is its dosa, which make up a significant portion of the long menu. Udupi Palace’s dosa have delightfully crispy edges, and are served with a perfectly tangy sambar. You’ll find plain versions, ones filled with potatoes and onions or chutney and cheese, and varieties made with lentil flour instead of rice. The restaurant is quiet, and ideal for a low-key catch-up dinner with friends, or lunch by yourself.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Dynamo Donut & Coffee

The promise of a tangy, sweet passion fruit milk chocolate donut from Dynamo Donut & Coffee is one foolproof way to get us out of bed in the morning. Another? Getting to choose from their rotating list of donuts with unique, seasonal flavors (before inevitably ordering one of each), like mango tangerine, banana dulce de leche, or pink lemonade. They have vegan and gluten-free options, plus espresso drinks and tea. You can pick up these fantastic donuts at their shop in the Mission or their small kiosk on the Bay Trail in the Marina.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

P.P. Pop (一條龍)

At P P Pop, a barebones café in Monterey Park, the motto is: the bigger the group, the better. The menu is packed with fantastic Taiwanese snacks, like popcorn chicken, meat-laden beef rolls, and a spicy braised noodle soup we haven’t stopped thinking about since eating. But for the purpose of this guide, let’s discuss the xiao long bao. Every order comes with eight dumplings, which are served properly in a bamboo steamer, the soft, wet dough twisted up at the top in a way that resembles a smooch. The broth inside is slightly sweet, and goes well with the generous side of ginger provided. It’s also piping hot (be warned).
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Infatuation

Veggie House

As the only vegetarian Chinese restaurant in Chinatown, Veggie House is a must-visit if you’re vegetarian. But even if you aren’t, you can still come here and have a good meal. The menu is long, with a lot of vegan options, too. To help you narrow things down,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Goddard & Gibbs

There’s something fishy about Goddard & Gibbs. Unsurprising, given it’s a seafood restaurant. But, also, not particularly welcome. The flashy restaurant is one of a couple in One Hundred Shoreditch—the enormous site that was formerly The Ace Hotel—and it’s somewhere that’s best avoided unless you’re floating about the area looking for a shiny sanctuary. The room is typically impressive in a Made In Chelsea relationship showdown-type way but the food is sadly all at sea. A sourdough crumpet is the pick of the bunch, though the flavour of the bread dominates the delicate cured mackerel, while the less said about flabby calamari and a Cornish fish stew that tastes of two parts tinned tomatoes and one part of tremendous under-seasoning, the better. That said, they mix a perfectly serviceable martini and we wonder how much one can cock-up fish and chips. Find out for yourself if you’re after a last resort, lifeboat type of restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rangoli

The people who own the Spice Room used to work at Rangoli, so the menu is almost identical. This means a long list of dishes like pav bhaji, biryani, curries, and naan. And while the food isn’t quite as spicy as what you'd expect from an Indian spot, it's still tasty. So either of the Rangoli locations (in Wicker or Lincoln Park) is a decent alternative if it’s Tuesday when The Spice Room is closed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya

Calling DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya a hot pot restaurant is like calling Medieval Times a chicken spot. Sure, there’s hot pot to be had at this North Austin place from the Ramen Tatsu-Ya team—and it’s the best (and some of the only) shabu shabu in the whole city. But if you’re looking for an affordable, casual hot pot affair, turn around now. DipDipDip is a pricey and uniquely immersive experience involving ingredient combinations only Austin could conjure up.
AUSTIN, TX
The Infatuation

Johnny Doughnuts

The donuts at this Hayes Valley spot are bigger than the palm of your hand (or both hands if you happen to have small hands). And you probably won’t hear the phrase “light and airy” used to describe anything on the menu—these donuts are more cake-like and on the denser side. At Johnny Doughnuts, you have a range of choices, from lime poppy seed glazed to cinnamon-y old fashioneds to croissant-donut hybrids (called the “crodough”). They also have cinnamon rolls, and vegan and wheat-free options. Order online if you want to pick up an assorted box (4-, 6-, 8-, and 12-packs are available) without having to make tough donut decisions. But to customize your picks, drop by the shop.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy