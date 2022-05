Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an inflammatory autoimmune disease that primarily affects the joints, and can also cause damage in other parts of the body. There is currently no cure for RA, but medication is often recommended as part of an overall treatment plan to help control symptoms. Fortunately, there are several different treatment options available if a medication isn't working as effectively as it should.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO