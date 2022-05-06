ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bielefeld loses to Bochum, on brink of Bundesliga relegation

 2 days ago

BOCHUM, Germany — Arminia Bielefeld is on the brink of Bundesliga relegation after conceding late to lose at Bochum 2-1. An own goal from George Bello...

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Spurs; Nice-Nantes in French final

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Quadruple-chasing Liverpool turns its attention back to the pursuit of the Premier League title against Tottenham after reaching the Champions League final. Before playing Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, Liverpool could add the FA Cup and Premier League title, having already collected the League Cup. Liverpool trails Manchester City by one point so is relying on its opponent slipping up in the remaining four games while winning itself. City, whose European hopes were ended by Real Madrid on Wednesday, isn’t in action until Sunday against Newcastle. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could miss the visit of Tottenham and be held back for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa. The Brazil international is back in full training after a five-match absence due to a foot problem. Defender Joel Matip and midfielder Jordan Henderson could return, having been rested for the win at Villarreal on Tuesday. Winning is a priority for Tottenham to try to close the two-point gap on fourth-placed Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League next season. Third-placed Chelsea, which was beaten by Everton last weekend, hosts Wolverhampton. Manchester United, which is three points behind Tottenham having played two games more, is at Brighton. At the other ends of the standings, Watford will be relegated unless Roy Hodgson’s side beats his former club, Crystal Palace. Burnley hosts Aston Villa looking to pull further clear from danger by continuing its resurgence since firing manager Sean Dyche. Three wins and a draw under caretaker manager Mike Jackson have taken Burnley two points above Everton, which occupies the last relegation place with a game in hand. Brentford and Southampton, who are both eight points above the drop zone, meet in west London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Sevilla salvage draw at Villarreal through late Jules Kounde strike

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde scored a late equaliser to cancel out Giovani Lo Celso's goal as they held Villarreal to a 1-1 draw in Sunday's LaLiga game. Villarreal, who were dominant throughout the game, went ahead in the 86th minute when Lo Celso brought up his first goal for the club with a scissor kick.
MLS
Reuters

Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead

MANCHESTER, England, May 8 (Reuters) - Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United that allowed the reigning champions to open up a three-point lead over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Raheem Sterling scored twice for the hosts with Aymeric...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Pep Guardiola reported to want Juventus midfield target

Manchester City will go head to head with Juventus for the signature of Frenkie de Jong after their manager asked them to sign the midfielder. Pep Guardiola’s side will strengthen their squad again after failing at the semi-final stage of the Champions League in yet another campaign. The Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
George Bello
#Bayern Munich#Relegation
The Guardian

European roundup: Barcelona and Leverkusen into Champions League

Patrik Schick scored twice to shoot Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League with a 4-2 win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Union Berlin stunned Freiburg 4-1 to dampen their Champions League hopes. Union secured at least a place in the Europa Conference League for the second season in a row. Sixth-placed Union, promoted in 2019, have a two-point lead over Köln in their tussle for Europa League qualification. Köln lost at home to Wolfsburg 1-0.
UEFA
The US Sun

Ex-Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas set to replace Vahid Halilhodzic as Morocco boss opening door for Hakim Ziyech return

FORMER Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas could become the next Morocco coach, which paves the way for Hakim Ziyech's return - reports suggest. That is according to Le360, who report that the Atlas Lions' boss Vahid Halilhodzic may soon be sacked and Villas-Boas is the favourite to replace him ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Loyal Euro 2020 winner agrees to remain at Juventus on a reduced salary

Juventus has been handed a boost with a new report claiming one of their squad members will stay at the club on a reduced salary. The Bianconeri are cutting costs and have been offering lower salaries to players that renew their deals with them in this campaign. This is one...
UEFA
Bundesliga
Soccer
F.C. Bayern Munich
Europe
Germany
Sports
The Independent

Europe’s big clubs urged to put fans first ahead of Champions League reform

Europe’s big clubs were again urged to put fans first on Sunday ahead of a big week of talks on Champions League reform.A proposal to allow two teams the safety net of a place in the new 36-team league phase of the tournament post-2024 based on their historic European performance has faced long-standing opposition from the continent’s domestic leagues and from supporters’ groups.They argue that qualification should be solely based on domestic performance rather than coefficient ranking, with the leagues’ contention being that those two places should be awarded to countries whose league winners do not automatically qualify.League phase of...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Stuttgart draws in Munich to extend fight for survival

BERLIN (AP) — Saša Kalajdžić earned relegation-threatened Stuttgart a 2-2 draw at league champion Bayern Munich on Sunday to ensure three teams will be fighting for survival in the Bundesliga’s final round. Kalajdžić’s 52nd-minute equalizer was enough to move Stuttgart three points behind Hertha Berlin...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Roma and Fiorentina meet in hunt for European spot

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Roma travels to Fiorentina with both sides looking for points in their bids to ensure European soccer next season. Roma is in sixth place in Serie A and has three more points than Fiorentina. José Mourinho’s Roma also has another possible route into Europe after beating Leicester 1-0 on Thursday to progress to the Europa Conference League final 2-1 on aggregate. That was Roma’s first win in five matches. Fiorentina goes into the Italian league game on an even more miserable streak, having lost its past four matches in all competitions.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Juventus reportedly offer a youngster in exchange for Milinkovic-Savic

During his seven years in the Italian capital, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had slowly but surely developed into one of the most complete midfielders in the world. This summer, the Serbian could finally leave the nest and find himself a new club. For their part, Juventus are still searching the market for...
SOCCER

