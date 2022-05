(The Center Square) – Marijuana sales in Colorado rebounded slightly to $162 million in March, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR). The sales total represents a climb of more than 11% from February when more than $145 million of marijuana was sold in the state. March’s total also represents a more than 22% decline when compared to the sales figures from March 2021.

