Louisville, KY

Louisville Jail Worker Accused Of Smuggling Drugs To Distribute To Inmates

By Josh Wood
leoweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Louisville Metro Department of Corrections food services contract employee was arrested on drug charges on Friday morning, with the jail saying they believe the worker was smuggling narcotics into the facility with the intent to distribute them among the inmate population. In a statement, Metro Corrections said that...

