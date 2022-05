The Kansas City Chiefs have made several roster moves following their rookie minicamp over the weekend. The team has signed three players to the 90-man offseason roster, but only one of those players was among the 40 minicamp tryouts. That player is Virginia OL Chris Glaser, who announced his signing with the team this morning. The two others who join Glaser are C Austin Reiter and WR Gary Jennings, who were both released to make room for undrafted free-agent signings ahead of minicamp.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO