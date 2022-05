Nearly 58 million Dogecoins DOGE/USD were moved from multiple addresses to an unknown wallet in a single transaction earlier this week. Dogecoin whales — cryptospeak for big holders — are finally settling down after showing heightened levels of activity ever since market enthusiasm was spurred by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of social media giant Twitter Inc. TWTR which caused many to wonder whether he will somehow integrate the coin into the platform.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO