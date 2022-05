Smith has a lot to be thankful for with Wentz, who was on his way to being an MVP candidate in 2017 before a horrific torn ACL that has coincided with Wentz's career downfall. Five years later, Wentz finds himself in Washington for what could be his last chance to prove he is a long-term starting quarterback. But his former teammate came to his defense on NFL Network to prove why he's still capable of being one of the best signal callers in the league.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO