Tommie Willoughby Cline, 63, of Boone, NC, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 18, 1959, in Kansas. A son of the late Oliver and Mary Jones Cline. Tommy was passionate about his family and friends. His happy place was with his hands in the dirt. He was an epic storyteller and his laugh, and his smile filled the room. He was kind and open hearted. If, you ever worked with Tommie, he would be on your best boss list. He was above all a father, husband and grandfather who was so loved and will be incredibly missed.

BOONE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO