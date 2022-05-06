ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, WY

Man dies while incarcerated at Torrington prison

By Ellen Gerst 307-266-0544,
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auntP_0fVUrj9Z00

A man incarcerated at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington died Friday, the Department of Corrections said.

David Russell Tarver was 61.

Tarver was serving an 18- to 20-year sentence after being convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in 2010 in Laramie County.

CBS Denver reported that he was later sentenced to an additional 88 years to life in Colorado on a 2012 conviction for sexually assaulting three children.

He was born in Fort Worth, Texas, according to the department.

The DOC conducts autopsies on those who die in its care, but does not release results or other protected health information to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Man convicted in Laramie County dies in prison

CHEYENNE – A man convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor in Laramie County died Friday, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections. David Russell Tarver, 61, died at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. In 2010, Tarver was sentenced to 18 to 20 years by Judge Peter Arnold in Laramie County District Court. He was born June 19, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Tarver's cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Please Help Me: Protest for Casper Man Convicted of Killing the Man Who Molested His Granddaughter

It was a windy Friday afternoon when a handful of Casper citizens gathered outside of the Casper Police Station on Friday night. "Freedom for Olinza; set him free!" rang throughout the downtown area as several supporters of Olinza Headd and his family protested the sentence that he was given after shooting and killing the man who he said molested his granddaughter.
CASPER, WY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Torrington, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Torrington, WY
ABC4

Idaho man killed the day after his brother’s funeral

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – Officials say an Idaho man has died in a car crash — just one day after his brother’s funeral. According to East Idaho News, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a crash Friday night where they discovered the body of 37-year-old Juan Silerio. Silerio was discovered inside of […]
IDAHO FALLS, ID
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Cbs#Violent Crime#Cbs Denver#Doc
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
KXL

Two Gypsy Jokers From Oregon Headed To Federal Prison

PORTLAND, Ore.–Two members of the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Club in Oregon are being sentenced to life in federal prison for the kidnapping, torture, and murder of a former club member. Mark Dencklau (DEN-Claw) was the Portland clubhouse president, and Chad Erickson was a club member. They accused the victim, Robert Huggins, of breaking into Dencklau’s home in Woodburn, tying up his girlfriend and stealing multiple guns. Huggins was an estranged member of the club. He was kidnapped, tortured, and killed. His body was left in a Clark County field. Dencklau and Erickson were convicted during a trial in December.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KX News

Murder charges filed in death of South Dakota woman

CANTON, S.D. (AP) — A man who has been in custody since a 20-year-old mother was found dead last month in Lincoln County, SD has now been charged with murder and manslaughter. Sheriff’s officials say Randi Gerlach was found dead at a residence south of Sioux Falls on March 1 and that the death appeared […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque family asking for help finding missing daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez was last seen the morning of April 15 near Isleta and Blake. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office original missing person’s flyer said Marquez was possibly with an armed and dangerous individual. Her mother, Ivonne Jaramillo, is worried that person is her daughter’s ex-boyfriend Jonathan Martinez. “I can’t say a lot but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy