Delaware State

Carper calls on EPA to force polluting neighbors to take steps to help improve Delaware's air quality

By DJ McAneny
WDEL 1150AM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," said U.S. Sen. Tom Carper on Friday, listing unalienable rights. "You can't have life and liberty if you have only dirty water to drink, and dirty air to breathe." During a visit to the Community Education Building Library on May 6, 2022,...

www.wdel.com

Independent Voter
3d ago

Im bothered more about the polluted ground water than I am about air quality. The only ones benefiting from that are the water purifier companies and the bottled water companies. Ive lived all over this country and parts of the world and never had to rely on bottled water or in home water purifiers.

