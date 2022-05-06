Karl Rove: Biden’s silence on SCOTUS leak and planned protests at justice’s homes speaks volumes

As Joe Biden’s presidential approval numbers continue to slip, it is reasonable to ask at what point is the Biden administration politically unsalvageable. The clear evidence is that the Biden policies are not working well for most, including for Biden voters. A trend of buyer’s remorse is developing among young, independent, women (you don’t have to be a biologist to read poll numbers either), and minority voters.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 DAYS AGO