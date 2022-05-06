ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Karl Rove: Biden’s silence on SCOTUS leak and planned protests at justice’s homes speaks volumes

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Comments / 41

joe
3d ago

The leak was ‘orchestrated’. The outrage is ‘orchestrated’. “Practiced at the art of deception.” (Stones).

Reply
7
Peon
2d ago

Biden need to be moved into the prison cell after the crushing defeats in November 2022 and 2024. Or, into the Senior Care facility, if he continue his mental decline

Reply
4
Karrienc
2d ago

he is quiet about it because he supports it. all this is a democratic political ploy to try to win mid terms.

Reply
7
