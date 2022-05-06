Karl Rove: Biden’s silence on SCOTUS leak and planned protests at justice’s homes speaks volumes
Karl Rove: Biden’s silence on...video.foxnews.com
Karl Rove: Biden’s silence on...video.foxnews.com
The leak was ‘orchestrated’. The outrage is ‘orchestrated’. “Practiced at the art of deception.” (Stones).
Biden need to be moved into the prison cell after the crushing defeats in November 2022 and 2024. Or, into the Senior Care facility, if he continue his mental decline
he is quiet about it because he supports it. all this is a democratic political ploy to try to win mid terms.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 41