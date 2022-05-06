ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Analysts Have This to Say About GXO Logistics

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGXO Logistics GXO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $82.33 versus the current price of GXO Logistics at $58.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6...

Benzinga

2 Stocks Under $3 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TechRadar

Why semiconductors are about to be a trillion-dollar industry

The semiconductor industry has hit the headlines over the past year—and not always in a good way. Supply-chain problems led to supply shortages, which led to bottlenecks in the production of everything from cars to computers, and prompted some large technology and auto companies to move design in-house. Consumers who had never given these tiny chips much thought came to realize just how critical they are, not only to the smooth functioning of the global economy, but to their own lives.
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Just Made an Even Bigger Bet on Oil Prices

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In the middle of the first quarter, Warren...
Benzinga

Wells Fargo And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded slightly higher on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About DuPont de Nemours?

DuPont de Nemours's (NYSE:DD) short percent of float has fallen 21.05% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 5.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.05% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
Benzinga

Infrastructure and Energy's Earnings Outlook

Infrastructure and Energy IEA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Infrastructure and Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12. Infrastructure and Energy bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. To Announce Results For The Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on May 10, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. PATI anticipates issuing its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings results Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on May 10, 2022 at 3:00pm (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011, then enter participant code 152939. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 45422. An audio archive is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/45422.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney DIS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Rain City Announces Share Consolidation

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2022) - Rain City Resources Inc. RAIN (the "Company") announces that the board of directors of the Company have approved a share consolidation of all of its issued and outstanding securities on a three (3) for one (1) basis pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Currently, the Company's authorized share capital is an unlimited number of common shares without par value, of which 47,795,601 shares are issued and outstanding with a further 15,126,860 shares reserved for issuance upon the exercise of outstanding warrants. Following consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have issued and outstanding 15,931,867 common shares, subject to shares being issued pursuant to outstanding warrants being exercised prior to the effective date of the consolidation. The board of directors believe that the share consolidation will provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek financing opportunities and strategic acquisitions.
