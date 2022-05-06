Girls Varsity Soccer beats Shawnee Mission-West 2 – 1 in OT.

Terre Haute North softball trailed West Vigo 9-5 going into the final inning. The Lady Patriots scored seven times in the seventh, including five runs with two outs to rally to win 12-9. With the win THN completes the sweep over Vigo County teams this season.
SETH – Heading into Thursday night's sectional tournament semifinals, the Tug Valley High School softball team was just two wins away from reaching the regional tourney. Tug Valley (16-12) went to top seed Sherman on Wednesday night and scored a convincing 9-3 victory over the Tide. That put the...
The Canyon softball team not only jumped out to an early lead but took advantage of Greenwood miscues for a decisive win in the series clincher on a hot and windy Saturday afternoon at Greenwood High School.
New Richmond – The core of Wyoming East’s softball team is used to playing in big games. Seniors Olivia Hylton and Paige Laxton have reached the sectional championship in all three of their seasons (Covid eliminated the 2020 season). Kayley Bane, Maddie Clark and Alivia Monroe played for a basketball state championship two months ago with the former two winning one in 2021.
At a point Friday, as Loyd Star faced Puckett in the first game of their MHSAA 2A second round baseball series, it felt like the game was totally up for grabs. Loyd Star had led 1-0 and then 2-1 and then 3-2 after four complete innings. Puckett scored three runs...
Miss. (WTOK) - Here is a look at the scores from Friday’s games of round three of the MHSAA playoffs. Neshoba Central traveled to Saltillo for a rematch of the 2021 North half championship. Last year the Rockets knocked out Saltillo and went on to win another state championship. But on Friday night, the Rockets fell in game one on the road to Saltillo 3-2. The Lady Rockets will host Saltillo at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Neshoba Central will have to get a win on Saturday to advance in the playoffs.
