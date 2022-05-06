ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Lady Cougars battle the Vikings and the rain.

By Admin
smnwcougars.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lady Cougar beat the Shawnee West Vikings 8-0....

smnwcougars.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Lady Spartans resume play with strange twin bill

SPRING CREEK — Thanks to moving an away series to a home one, the Spring Creek softball team — coming off a week and a half layoff — will resume play with a unique doubleheader. At noon Friday, the Lady Spartans (13-6 overall, 6-5 in league and...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Ironton Tribune

Lady Tigers beat Trojans to create OVC tri-champs

PORTSMOUTH — This is one time when it’s all tied up that there won’t be any extra innings. The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers beat the Portsmouth Lady Trojans 3-1 on Thursday to force a three-way tie for first place in the Ohio Valley Conference. Ironton (14-6) improved...
IRONTON, OH
Midland Daily News

Lancers throttle Ithaca, remain atop TVC standings

Considering Bullock Creek's rich baseball tradition, wealth of good pitching, and excellent record, it's hard to figure why the Lancers are flying under the radar this spring. If they continue playing like they have lately, though, that could change in the near future. Behind terrific pitching and selectively aggressive hitting, Creek swept visiting Ithaca 7-1 and 13-0 in five innings in Tri-Valley Conference West baseball on Friday. The Lancers improve to 15-1 overall and remain atop the TVC West standings at 12-0, while the Yellowjackets slip to 11-6, 7-5.
ITHACA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy