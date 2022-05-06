Lady Cougars battle the Vikings and the rain.

Considering Bullock Creek's rich baseball tradition, wealth of good pitching, and excellent record, it's hard to figure why the Lancers are flying under the radar this spring. If they continue playing like they have lately, though, that could change in the near future. Behind terrific pitching and selectively aggressive hitting, Creek swept visiting Ithaca 7-1 and 13-0 in five innings in Tri-Valley Conference West baseball on Friday. The Lancers improve to 15-1 overall and remain atop the TVC West standings at 12-0, while the Yellowjackets slip to 11-6, 7-5.

ITHACA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO